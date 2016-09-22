WATCH: Country music's biggest stars celebrate CMA's in 'Forever' video

The Country Music Association says it's created "the biggest music video in country music history" ahead of its 50th anniversary award show. (Source: County Music Association/Facebook)

(WTVM) - The Country Music Association says it's created "the biggest music video in country music history" ahead of its 50th anniversary award show.

The video, Forever County, showcases 30 of country music's biggest acts singing three different country music classics: On the Road Again by Willie Nelson, Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver, and I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton.

Nelson and Parton are in the video, and both, along with the late John Denver, are past winners of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award.

Other superstars in the music showcase include George Strait, Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Alan Jackson, Ronnie Milsap, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flats, Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Alabama, Little Big Town, and Randy Travis round out the cavalcade of Nashville talent.

The video debuted Tuesday night on ABC during Dancing with the Stars. The star-studded affair was directed by Joseph Kahn and recorded by music producer Shane McAnally.

During a video release party on Sept. 20, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said the video showcases what the CMAs is all about - unity in the music industry.

“I mean it from my heart when I say that ‘Forever Country’ would never have been possible without the industry putting aside individual interests for the opportunity to help us promote the genre around the world and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the CMA Awards,” Trahern said.

The 50th Annual CMA Awards will air on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the show in Nashville.

Want to download the song? The song is being released exclusively by Universal Music Group Nashville and is available for digital retail and streaming services. Profits from sales and streaming will go to benefit music education efforts through the CMA Foundations.

