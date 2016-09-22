Momma Goldberg's Deli dishes out special on 40th anniversary

(WTVM) - If you're hungry, then there may be a special treat for you just in time for lunch.

Momma Goldberg's Deli is celebrating their 40th anniversary. In honor of 40 years of delicious eats, the restaurant is having a buy one, get one free special on their popular sandwich, the Momma's Love, on Thursday.

Flashback to 1976. 40 years later, Momma's still serving up steamy goodness. Stop by today for the celebration!#tbt #mommaGs40 pic.twitter.com/ZdQkwXsPHt — Momma Goldberg's (@mommagoldbergs) September 22, 2016

The Auburn, AL-based eatery has 26 locations in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. The Auburn location is the oldest independently-owned restaurant in the city, according to the restaurant's website.

