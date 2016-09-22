Momma Goldberg's Deli dishes out special on 40th anniversary - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Momma Goldberg's Deli dishes out special on 40th anniversary

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Momma Goldberg's Deli/Facebook) (Source: Momma Goldberg's Deli/Facebook)

(WTVM) - If you're hungry, then there may be a special treat for you just in time for lunch. 

Momma Goldberg's Deli is celebrating their 40th anniversary. In honor of 40 years of delicious eats, the restaurant is having a buy one, get one free special on their popular sandwich, the Momma's Love, on Thursday. 

The Auburn, AL-based eatery has 26 locations in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. The Auburn location is the oldest independently-owned restaurant in the city, according to the restaurant's website. 

