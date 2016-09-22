4 additional arrests made in connection to Columbus teen's death

The Columbus Police Department has made four additional arrests in the death investigation of Justin "JP" Johanson.



The teens are all between the ages of 15 and 16 years old, and their charges include curfew violations, minor possession of alcohol and obstruction

of an officer for lying to police - all misdemeanors, according to Sgt. Fred Carnes with CPD's Motor Squad Division.

"If you're a parent, which we are having some people do, or if you're a friend, which we're having people do, and you want to have a party, a graduation, homecoming, and you want them to stay home and drink, if you furnish alcohol to someone under 21, you are liable. If something happens and charges are made, as a parent, as an adult whoever furnishes the alcohol to the minor in question, you can and you will be charged as was the case in this particular case," said Carnes.

The teens were arrested and released to their parents. Their names were not released. These cases will be adjudicated in juvenile court, which requires the teens to appear before a judge within 14 days of their arrest.



The first arrest in the case came last week when 17-year-old Giovanni Montesclaros was charged with seven offenses including two felonies, contributing to the delinquency of a minor because it allegedly led to the death of another and making false statements to police.



Montesclaros bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail since his case will be handled in adult court.

Investigators say it's important to be extra vigilant with your teens' activities and hopes parents and young adults will take the possible consequences of under-aged drinking seriously.

"Any time you deal with a child, it's tragic. When alcohol is mixed in it, it's even more tragic," said Sgt. Carnes.

Johanson was hit and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 by another driver. At the time of the accident, officials said Johanson was lying in the roadway when a driver was traveling near River Road and Bradley Park Drive hit and killed him. Officials said the driver got out of the car and immediately called 911.

Johanson was a student at Northside High School.

