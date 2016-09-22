PHOTOS: CPD helps search for veteran's missing service dog

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a veteran's missing PTSD service dog.

CPD says the dog, Whiz, has been missing for several weeks.

The dog is described as a brindle pitbull with stripes on top of the body with a white chest, a white stripe down the middle of his face with white paws. Whiz weighs between 105 to 110 lbs.

Whiz's owner states the dog is friendly and will come up to anyone if you call the dog by his name.

The dog is still missing and is possibly in the possession of someone who doesn’t know he is a PTSD service dog.

CPD said that Jimmy Lee Gonzales was arrested on Sept. 7 in connection with Whiz's disappearance. Gonzales was arrested for theft by taking, among other charges following his arrest. He was later released on bond on Sept. 8.

Police said surveillance footage shows Gonzales with Whiz in the area of Manchester Expressway and the I-185 bypass.

If you have any information on Whiz's whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (706)-653-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (706)-653-3188.

