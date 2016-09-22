Officials: Social media threat disrupts Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A social media threat made toward Jordan High School proved to be false and the school was not on lockdown, according to Muscogee County School District's Director of Communications Valerie Fuller.

Fuller says an incident was reported that involved a student using social media to post about potentially having a weapon at school on Thursday. The post was made off school grounds.

"MCSD security was immediately notified and have investigated. There were no weapons found on campus. There will be a charge of terroristic threat related to the social media posting," Fuller said via email.

Fuller said no students or faculty were ever in danger at Jordan High on Thursday.

Fuller also encourages parents of students to review the school behavior code and disciplinary policies to avoid getting in trouble and disrupting normal school activities.

"The consequences for misconduct, threats, or violations of the behavior code could lead to suspension, expulsion, alternative school and/or criminal charges," Fuller said. "We commend students and staff for reporting any suspicious activity."

