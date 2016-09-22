Ft. Benning teams up with area fire departments

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Clint Eastwood is searching for extras to play in his latest movie, "15:17 to Paris."
Approximately 40 soldiers from the 14th Combat Support Hospital returned Monday from a 9-month deployment to Kosovo.
In what may be a first for Georgia, Columbus State University is partnering with the Muscogee County School District on a National Security Agency (NSA) grant to develop and implement a course in cybersecurity education specifically designed for middle school students.
A luncheon was held Tuesday to recognize the graduates of the Beauty Beyond Boundaries Summer Program.
A Columbus woman facing serious charges Tuesday afternoon. Police say 27-year-old Brineisha Gardner is in the Muscogee County Jail, charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
The girl's father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
