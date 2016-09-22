Ft. Benning teams up with area fire departments

Fort Benning's fire Department hosted a high-line rescue certification class for area fire departments here in the Valley.

The class took place at Eubanks Field using the Airborne School's 34-foot towers.

Several local area departments participated in the training including Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Columbus.

Fire officials at Fort Benning say these kind of exercises are important in building unity among neighboring fire departments.

The course is part of the Alabama Fire College and included five classes to teach specific life-saving techniques.

