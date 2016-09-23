VIDEO: GA woman shoots at 3 armed home burglars, kills 1

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Newly-released surveillance video shows a Georgia resident firing back on three armed home burglars during a Sept. 16 home invasion, killing one of the suspects.

The woman, according to Gwinnett County, GA Police, is a business owner. It is believed by police that the home was targeted for a robbery. She stays at the home with a friend who lives in close proximity to one of her businesses.

The video shows three armed men kicking down the door and entering the home around 4 a.m. on Sept. 16. The woman, who was in the home with another person who is seen in the videos, went to inspect the noises with her own handgun. The man is not her husband or a relative.

Several minutes later, the video shows the three men scrambling from the home as the woman is firing at them with a handgun. Gunfire is exchanged between one of the suspects and the woman, and two manage to escape.

The homeowner kills one of the suspects, later identified as Antonio Leeks, 28, of Atlanta.

The suspects were not covering their faces, and police believe it won't be a problem identifying them.

