Willy's Mexicana Grill to open in Columbus Oct. 17

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new restaurant with Georgia roots is set to open in Columbus in the next few weeks.

Willy's Mexicana Grill, based out of Atlanta, GA, will be opening its 30th location in Columbus on Oct. 17. The location will be in Columbus Park Crossing, 5279 Whittlesey Blvd. in north Columbus.

Its menu is based on the "fresh-Mex" concept fo burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. The restaurant also provides catering.

Headquartered in Atlanta, most of the other 29 locations are in the metro Atlanta area, with a location in Athens and Peachtree City, respectively.

The new restaurant will be a part of a food-laden landscape on Whittlesey Boulevard. A number of other chain restaurants are in the area including Panda Express, Chipotle, Five Guys Burger and Fries, Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, and more.

The Columbus location will be next to the recently opened Eyemart Express. The first 50 guests on the opening day will get a free burrito and a drink.

To check out their menu, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.