Columbus juvenile corrections officer fired after sexual assault claims

Now out of a job after landing behind bars herself earlier this week, a Columbus juvenile corrections officer has been fired following accusations of sexually assaulting an underage inmate while on duty.

Muscogee County Sheriff's deputies arrested 29 year old Phoenicia Hill on Wednesday and charged her with one count each of sexual assault against a person in custody and violation of oath of office. An internal investigation is now happening at the Muscogee Youth Detention Center in Columbus.

Jim Shuler with the Department of Juvenile Justice notified WTVM, confirming that, "An official DJJ letter of termination was sent to JCO Phoenicia Hill's former workplace at Muscogee YDC today and that her termination from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is effective as of close of business today."

Hill was initially placed on paid suspension immediately following the claims, but has since been fired.

The Department of Juvenile Justice originally issued this statement on the investigation, before Hill was terminated.

The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) confirms the arrest of Juvenile Corrections Officer (JCO) Phoenicia Hill following an internal investigation at the Muscogee Youth Detention Center (YDC) in Columbus. Hill was placed on suspension with pay immediately upon allegations of misconduct. DJJ Investigators received information that resulted in Hill being charged with Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody and Violation of Oath of Office. She was taken into custody by Muscogee County law enforcement officers to the Muscogee County Jail pending prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit in Columbus. The DJJ investigation is still active at this time.

Hill bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail on Thursday.

