300 volunteers in the Valley help 27 community projects in two days

After a nearly decade hiatus, a United Way drive returned to the Chattahoochee Valley this week, bringing the community and those in need together, while attracting hundreds of volunteers.

On Thursday and Friday, about 300 people took part in the United Way's Days of Caring initiative where they helped with 27 different projects.

A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield employees for example, spent Friday morning and afternoon re-painting a deck and railing for the Columbus Family Center.

Other volunteers also helped with packaging items at local food banks, painting at Girls Inc, and serving lunches at Safe House.

United Way coordinators say these projects often keep giving, as it attracts volunteers to organizations they might not have known existed.

"They didn't know that they were feeding the homeless, and he enjoyed it so much he said I am going to come back and try to volunteer on a regular basis. So that's a good way, using this event, to get people involved, you know, over these two days, but then they may want to volunteer again," said Terri Parodi, Director of the United Way Volunteer Center.

Coordinators also say many businesses and corporate offices sent groups of volunteers to help out over the last two days, which can have benefits back in the workplace."When they come together as a team to work on a project at an agency, it provides some really good team building and camaraderie, and they get together and have some fun," said Parodi.

Friday Night Art Walk participants also got in on the action. Artists made a big banner saying "Thank You" for all the volunteers who came out.

