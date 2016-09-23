Tuskegee football staff surprises injured Phenix City officer

A Phenix City police officer is continuing on his road to recovery after he was severely injured.

It happened as he was part of a police escort after the Whitewater Classic football game Saturday, Sept. 10.

While attending therapy at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital Friday, he received some special surprise visitors at the hospital.

Sgt. Robert Lambert says he is staying positive and keeping his spirits up while he continues to heal.

Those who he helped to get home safely made a surprise visit to the officer at the hospital.

Protecting and serving in the line of duty is something that Sgt. Robert Lambert takes seriously but an accident three weeks ago took him away from his job.

"I should with physical therapy be leaving here on the third of October," said Lambert.

Lambert was severely injured while he was escorting the Tuskegee football team after the Whitewater Classic football game.

While Lambert is continuing his rehabilitation, he was paid a surprise visit from their Head Coach, the Macon County Sheriff, and Alabama State troopers.

"We appreciate what he does and we are remorseful about what happened to him. But great person, great attitude. I think I learned some things from him today," said Willie Slater, Tuskegee Head Coach.

"I got to see my brothers in blue and the football team staff. It was truly a surprise because my predicament was in the assistance in getting them out of town which was a total pleasure. This was a blessed moment," said Sgt. Robert Lambert.

During the visit he was presented with a Tuskegee T-shirt and a football signed from all the players on the visit. Although he may not be escorting the team next year he still plans to support them by watching the game from inside the stadium.

Lambert's left leg was amputated because of his injuries. He expects to have one more surgery on his leg Monday and then begins his full recovery.

As previously reported, according to PCPD, Sgt. Robert Lambert was involved in an accident while traveling north on Hwy. 431 near the Home Depot when he was rear-ended by another driver around 8:57 p.m. Sept. 10

Sgt. Lambert was turning left when he was hit by the driver, who was drunk.

Tracy Brown, 50, of LaGrange, GA, was arrested at the scene of the accident and transported to the Russell County Jail. He is being charged with first-degree assault and DUI. Brown bonded out of jail on Monday.

The Phenix City Police Department released the following information earlier Friday afternoon on their Facebook page:

