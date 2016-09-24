Women in Aviation host girls in aviation day

TUSKEGEE, AL (WTVM) – Auburn’s Women in Aviation Organization hosted a nationwide girls in aviation day on Saturday.

“This is an attainable career,” says Elizabeth Grady an event manager for the Southern Museum of Aviation.

Retired Army Aviator Patty Meek fell in love with aviation while interacting with pilots during her time at the Texas Women’s University.

“I would watch them and how they would talk about what they were doing. They had so much passion, I said that is something I want to do.” says Meek, “It wasn’t open to women until 1975 It took me ten years to get there. It took me a long time because I didn’t actually start until 1978. In 1981 I was finally approved to go to flight school with the army.”

With that door now open, Patty Meek says there is nothing standing in the way of women’s dreams of aviation. “They should know that the sky is the limit. They are the only ones that hold themselves back.”

Aspiring aviator Savanna Johnson is taking those words to heart as she shoots for the stars.

“I really wanted to be a pilot when I was younger and now I want to be a mechanical engineer and major in aerospace also and go to Auburn University,” says Johnson.

The Southern Flight Museum was also at the event talking to girls about achieving an education. The Museum offers a scholarship for women who are seeking a career in education.

