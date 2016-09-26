AU officials request no rolling of burned Toomer's oak tree for homecoming

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Following the fire set on one of the new oaks at Toomer's Corner, school officials released a statement on Monday, asking students and fans not to roll the burned tree.

The statement says:

With a homecoming football game on Saturday’s schedule, Auburn University is asking fans to refrain from rolling the Auburn Oak at Toomer’s Corner that was intentionally set on fire last weekend. The restriction will be in place until further assessment of the tree’s health can be made.



Fans celebrating are asked to keep any rolling to the Auburn Oak along College Street. The live oak alongside Magnolia Avenue was significantly burned by the fire, and experts won’t know for some time the extent of the damage.



“There is little or no healthy foliage on the burnt tree. Most of the remaining leaves will drop off over the next week or so,” said Gary Keever, professor of horticulture. “We will have to wait until next spring to see what long-term effects the fire had.”



Keever will use a lift this week to more closely examine the canopy of the tree.



“I don’t think the fire killed the tree, but we may never see it return to its appearance before this act,” he said.



Auburn officials remind fans not to roll the 10 oak trees lining the walkway between Toomer’s Corner and Samford Hall. Those trees, planted earlier this year, were grown from acorns collected from the original Auburn Oaks.



Auburn hosts the University of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Rolling the oaks on S. College Street has long been a tradition for supporters of Auburn athletics. The trees are rolled following an Auburn Tigers victory.

The trees, according to officials, were intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning by 29-year-old Jochen Wiest. He is now being charged with criminal mischief.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said school officials said to not roll any of the trees. That was incorrect and had been changed.

