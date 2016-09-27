How athletes fuel their bodies to peak performance - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

How athletes fuel their bodies to peak performance

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Fueling your body with the right foods and drinks can peak your performance on the field. 

As football and soccer players ramp up their season, our Roslyn Giles has more on healthy eating for athletes.

When athletes hit the field, everyone wants to do their best. Sometimes, health issues can block an athlete from reaching his or her potential while competing.

"Athletes just like everybody else have to proportion their intake of carbohydrates, protein and fat," said Dr. Eunice Ampiaw.

Dr. Ampiaw, a family medicine physician with 20 years of experience with the last eight of those years practicing  at St. Francis Columbus Clinic, says one thing players can do is what she calls  “carb load.”

"It's basically more carbs than they would probably normally eat if they weren't exercising and being so active, so their bodies can store that sugar as a chemical called glycogen in the body," Dr. Ampiaw said.

That glycogen can convert to glucose, a fuel the body can use. 

But as a guide for healthy eating, Dr. Ampiaw uses a plate method to demonstrate portion control.

“Half of your plate really should be your fruits and vegetables, a quarter, really the size of your palm, should be carbohydrates then a quarter should be protein,” Dr. Ampiaw said.  

When it comes to drinks to keep the body hydrated, Dr. Ampiaw recommends plenty of water and choosing sports drinks with less sugar, maybe even diluting them with half water half drink. 

She also says to remember caffeine is a diuretic and takes water away from the body. 

Protein is also very important for athletes, as It helps them build muscles. However, Dr. Ampiaw says too much protein can damage your kidneys.

On average, most of us should get about 1.2 to 1.4 milligrams of protein per kilogram a day – that amount can increase depending on how vigorous the activity is.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly