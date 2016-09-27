Columbus voter registration climbing before Presidential election

With the passionate race to the White House stirring opinions from many, Columbus elections administrators say thousands are registering to vote in this important election.

"Yesterday was a zoo. We had a lot of people come up here to either check their registration or to register to vote," said Columbus elections administrator Jeanette James.



Tuesday was a quieter day for employees at the Columbus elections office, who have seen thousands of new voters fill out registration forms within the last year. Administrators say numbers have reached passed the 100,000 mark.



While officials are busy processing new voters, they're also dealing with thousands of double ballots- people already in the system, who are filing again.

"People are for some reason trying to register themselves twice. When it's a duplicate is when their name hasn't changed, their address hasn't changed, nothing has changed but they do a new registration form," said James.



Columbus elections officials hope the high registration numbers will reflect high voter turn-out, while others are expecting long lines already.

"We've had a lot of absentee ballot requests, people just don't want to go to the polls because they anticipate that there is going to be a big line because of the presidential election," said James.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 has been designated as National Voter Registration Day. Here's how you can register to vote ahead of the 2016 General Election.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.