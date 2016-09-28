SAT scores spike for Muscogee County students

SAT scores for students in Columbus are reaching levels they haven't seen in more than a decade, according to the latest numbers from the Muscogee County School District.

Good scores can still be a big factor in acceptance or rejection from your dream school, which is why teachers and tutors alike are offering resources to get those scores even higher.

Columbus saw an overall 16 point rise in composite SAT scores for students over the last year. Administrators at the Columbus Sylvan Learning Center say the rising scores don't come as a surprise with so many resources in the Valley.

"A lot of schools and their curriculums are trying to help students prepare for these tests by just exposing them to a lot the different types of questions," said center director Kimberly Voltz.



While the district is still behind in areas like reading and writing, administrators say they are closing the gap to state averages. Columbus students, however, did meet the state average score for math this year.

Despite the rising SAT scores, experts say parents might still want to consider after-school help, since even higher scores could save families big bucks.



"We find a lot now that it's not just about getting in the college you want to get into, students now are trying to qualify for different scholarships. If you're going out of state to school, the higher you can score on these tests usually helps a lot with out of state tuition," said Voltz.

There has been an overall decrease in seniors taking the SAT in Columbus, with more students choosing to take the ACT instead according to Muscogee County School District statistics.

At the start of 2016 the SAT made changes to it's format, which included more reading and word problems. Administrators at Sylvan say they've seen mixed reviews from students on the new format.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.