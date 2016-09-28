Most Wanted: July 2015 shooting kills one, injures another

It was July 21, 2015 around 2 a.m. when shots rang out at the Southside Court Apartments.

Eric Shaw and Alma Ford had been shot.

Shaw was shot in the head and neck area and died three months later from his injuries. Ford, who was shot once, survived.



At the time of the shooting, Columbus police say both Shaw and Ford were inside of a red 2009 Chevy Aveo.



No clear description of the suspects were given, but police are holding out hope that someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.