Auburn hosts 36th Annual Ag Roundup

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of Auburn University's largest homecoming events, the annual Ag Roundup, was held Saturday for the 36th year.

Fans of all ages came out to enjoy the day's festivities and celebrate Auburn’s rich agricultural history.

“I come to this every year, this is what I enjoy the most at homecoming is all the agriculture stuff", says Auburn faithful Susan Gist, "It is very educational because the kids enjoy doing the stuff with the cotton and corn shelling."

The event is not only a fun learning experience for the family but also a large source of scholarship funding for the College of Agriculture.

"Today our main goal is to raise funds for scholarships for the college of Agriculture; that is why we are here," explains Vice-President of the Agriculture Alumni Association, Charles Owens.

The event had displays and interactive games for children including a chicken toss, drone demonstrations, and children could even try their hand at lassoing a bale of hay.

A silent and live auction was also held to aid in raising money for the school's scholarship fund.

