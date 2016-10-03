14th annual Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon sets goal at $90K

The 14th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, the single largest cancer fundraising event in the Chattahoochee Valley, is Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The Columbus Regional Health Foundation is hoping to raise at least $30,000 more than last year - their goal is to raise $90,000 to buy a fourth Ultrasound machine for biopsies and mammography software.



Pictures lining the walls leading to the luncheon setup are the faces of breast cancer survivors and each person has a story.



"I see I have no hair. And how upset I was that I didn't have hair," said Melissa Durham, two year breast cancer survivor.



Durham lost her mother and grandmother to the disease. Now, she is working to inspire others to fight the battle.



"How fortunate am I to be working here at this luncheon and to be here to tell my story that there is life after breast cancer," said Durham.



Durham is one of the volunteers for the luncheon, which raises money and awareness for breast cancer services in the community.



"To help buy equipment to help support software technology to help facilities so our patients get an extraordinary experience when they do come to the breast cancer center. We help support education for our nurses," said Aline Lasseter, President of Columbus Regional Health Foundation.



Serving as a day of hope for breast cancer survivors, the sold-out event is expected to have more than 1,200 guests.



Throughout the evetn's 14 years, the foundation has raised more than a half a million dollars.



The luncheon is Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.



