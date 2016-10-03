Tuskegee University beats Morehouse College 28-19 at 81st annual Classic

Fans and alumni from Tuskegee University and Morehouse College cheered on their schools this weekend in the Fountain City.

The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic, also known as the “granddaddy of all football classics,” kicked off Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. EST at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, GA.

For 81 years, Tuskegee University and Morehouse College have battled it out on the football field, all while raising funds for scholarships.

At sunrise, high school marching bands and ROTCs warmed up, while dozens of dance troops prepared to strut down Broad Street in Phenix City for Saturday's kickoff parade, ushering in the Tuskegee-Morehouse Football Classic.

Fans came to watch the college marching bands show some school spirit.

"I love to watch the Tuskegee and Morehouse bands participate in the parade,” said attendee Shaun Davis. “It's awesome."

Others simply wanted to join in the fun.

"Well, I think there's a lot of dancing this year; more people than I expected to be dancing around," said attendee Marcus Gwinn.

News Leader 9 was part of the parade, an event signaling the next chapter in an 81-year-old rivalry between the two Tiger teams.

Tuskegee won Saturday afternoon's matchup 28-19, which marked the 110th time these two schools have met.

Fans in the valley hope to celebrate that rivalry for years to come.

