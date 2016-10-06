Pasaquan site in GA keeps creator's spirit alive; reopens soon

In a few weeks, a historic art landmark in Marion County, GA will reopen to the public.



The Pasaquan, home of self-taught artist Eddie Owens Martin, will be a sight to see. It's now fully restored after two years of hard work to preserve the home and land.



Several organizations and teams helped to breathe new life into most of internationally recognized places designed and created by Eddie Owens Martin, also known as St. EOM.



For two years the Pasaquan, located six miles away from Buena Vista, has not seen many visitors because of renovations.



"Soon after this death by suicide in 1986 the Pasaquan Preservation Society came in to protect this place from falling apart and took care of it an made sure no one vandalized the place," said Charles Fowler with the Kohler Foundation.



But more help was needed. The Director of Pasaquan say several teams from Columbus State University and the Kohler Foundation in Wisconsin, which helps to restore art environments made it look lively again.



Fowler has lived on the property as caretaker of The Land of Pasaquan since May.



"It's a great inspiration to me, 'cause I'm an artist as well and I use a lot of color in my work. I find some similarities and how he gets color to vibrate,"

said Fowler.



As part of a tour, Dr. Michael McFalls, director of Pasaquan and professor of art at CSU, describes each room, paintings and artifacts as a pre-Columbian psychedelic wonderland.



Most of the walls and rooms were repainted and transformed back to their original state before Martin died. It was left untouched for almost 30 years afterwards.



"The fact that he did this and he felt a calling and he woke up one day and just started making. To some folks it's odd that someone spent most of their lives to create something. But it's self expression and he expressed himself," said Fowler.



The original home of Eddie Martin's mother also sits on Pasaquan. He started working on the site in 1957 after returning from New York when she died.



Six major structures, painted masonry fence, decorative walkways, and other art and artifacts sits on seven acres of land.



An official grand re-opening celebration will feature tours, tall tales, music and food on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 238 Eddie Martin Road, Buena Vista, GA 31808.



After the grand opening, the site will be open three days a week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. A $10 donation is requested.



Caretakers of the place hope people are inspired when they visit.



The site is on the National Register of Historic Places and is considered among the most important visionary art environments in the United States.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.