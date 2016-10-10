Hope Harbour hosts walk to honor victims of domestic violence

As part of national domestic violence awareness month, advocates for victims are setting up a walk along uptown Columbus in their honor.

Hope Harbour's “Silence Hides Violence” Walk will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11 next to Country's Barbecue on Broadway.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and the walk begins at 6 p.m.

The walk is part of a country-wide effort to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence, and organizers want to recognize those affected across the state of Georgia.



According to the National Network to end Domestic Violence, nearly 7 million women are victims of domestic violence every year and are usually attacked by intimate partners.



Hope Harbour has provided emergency shelter and crisis intervention for adults and children victims not just in Muscogee County, but in Harris, Marion and Chattahoochee counties, among others.



Volunteers and walkers will start at the Country's on Broadway, make their way across the street, and end up at the Government Center Plaza.

Once they're at the plaza, they will host their annual candlelight vigil, a tribute to victims of domestic violence.

Participants should park at the restaurant on Broadway and are asked to not block the drive-thru.

For more information, please call (706) 256-0237 ext. 114.

