Cancer patients receive makeovers from Columbus beauty experts

Several Columbus-based beauty experts are helping those with cancer look and feel their best.



A class at the American Cancer Society, held on Monday, trains them how to provide the best care to patients and survivors.



The Look Good, Feel Better program shows female patients how to disguise appearance-related effects of cancer treatment.



For the second time this year, The American Cancer Society held a local training session for licensed cosmetologists and aestheticians who want to become volunteers.



Those who attended learned how to hold patient workshops, teaching women makeup techniques and tips to overcome some side effects of chemotherapy and radiation.



The volunteer beauty experts will also demonstrate disguising hair loss by using wigs, turbans and scarves.



Amber Thornton, Licensed Medical Aesthetician, say she is ready to help other women look their best self.



"My aunt is a breast cancer survivor. This is kind of a way to give back and support those and let them know they are not alone with their condition. There are people who want them to look good and feel better about themselves," Thornton said.



"I recently met several clients who are cancer survivors and they actually came in the salon after their last treatment of chemo," said Danielle Swenson, master cosmetologist.



The program is a partnership among the American Cancer Society, the Personal Care Products Council Foundation and the Professional Beauty Association.



