Convicted Columbus murderer sentenced to 55 years in prison

A Columbus man will likely spend the next 30 years of his life behind bars for shooting into a man's car in 2012.

Antonio Robinson, 19, was killed on Brown Avenue on April 21, 2016.



A judge sentenced the gunman, Robert Miller, III Tuesday to 55 years in prison: 30 for the murder charge, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for possession of a gun by a convicted felon.



Prosecutors say the incident unfolded within minutes after Miller followed Robinson from the Cream Club on 10th Avenue where the two had exchanged words.



Co-defendant Javonta Harris pled not guilty recently and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.