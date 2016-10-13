Columbus family holds balloon release for justice after murder sentencing

A celebration of justice is planned this weekend for a Columbus grandmother who had to bury her grandson who was murdered fours years ago.

Verdicts in the case came earlier this week for the killers in Antonio Robinson's death.



"I have no idea why it took so long, I've seen cases come through, high profile go through verdict and then they are on to the next one," says Jeanette Davis, Robinson's grandmother.



Robinson leaves behind a daughter, who is now four. Davis says explaining to her great-granddaughter what happened to her father is no easy task.



Robinson was shot in April 2012 in his vehicle after leaving a Columbus nightclub. Davis looks back on things she taught her grandson, hoping to prevent something like this from ever happening.



"I always told Antonio, it's best to run away from a fight to live another day and I bet you he is up in heaven saying grandma I did what you said but I got shot in the back of the head," says Davis.



Robinson played basketball at Penn State University and planned to attend CSU. Davis says although nothing will bring her baby back, it feels good to know those responsible for taking his life will pay the price.



"It was senseless as the judge said, it was very senseless," says Davis.



On Tuesday, Robert Miller III was sentenced to 55 years in prison, while his co-defendant Javonta Harris received 25 years for killing Robinson.



The "Justice for Antonio Robinson Balloon Release" will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at Green Acres Cemetery.

