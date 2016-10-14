Peachtree Mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A number of malls across the U.S. have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, but Peachtree Mall says they will be open.

Peachtree Mall General Manager Onassis Burress says the mall and many of its retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day to give customers a head start on their holiday shopping. Burress also said, however, they are giving their retailers the option of whether they would like to be open on Thanksgiving.

Burress said the mall opening on Thanksgiving is based on, "mall programs and policies based on our shoppers' and retailers' needs and requests."

"After discussions with retailers and feedback from our shoppers, we've made it optional for mall retailers to open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving," Burress said via email. "Peachtree Mall and many of our retailers will open on Thanksgiving Day to allow customers an early start on their holiday shopping. Our objective is to always provide the best shopping experience. As in years past, Peachtree Mall has a lot of great retailer offers at all price points, as well as fun, holiday activities everyone will enjoy."

In the last several years, retailers have begun opening stores ahead of Black Friday, the sales extravaganza that's kicked off the holiday shopping season the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers have started opening even earlier, either at midnight or on the evening of Thanksgiving and have holiday sales.

You can find a complete list of store hours for Peachtree Mall by clicking here.

