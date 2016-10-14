Alleged teacher assault on Columbus student under investigation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Alleged teacher assault on Columbus student under investigation

Alleged teacher assault on Columbus student under investigation. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) Alleged teacher assault on Columbus student under investigation. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
Edgewood Student Services on Forest Road. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) Edgewood Student Services on Forest Road. (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

An investigation is underway into an alleged assault on a 13-year-old alternative school student by a teacher in the Muscogee County School District.

According to Attorney Renee Tucker working in conjunction with Forrest B. Johnson of the Forrest B. Johnson & Associates Law Firm, the boy is being treated at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where he was airlifted following the September classroom incident at Edgewood Student Services on Forest Rd.

Tucker says the mother of the boy contacted their offices less than two weeks after the incident occurred. The mother indicated a teacher picked up her son more than once and slammed him to the floor as he attempted to leave the classroom to go to the principal’s office to call his mother for a ride home.

After the teacher repeated the act, the child yelled out in pain, according to Tucker, but was later carried to the school bus by the teacher even though he’d been told that school officials were calling an ambulance for him.

The child did not receive medical aid until after he arrived home on the school bus that day when his mother noticed he could barely walk. She took her child to Midtown Medical Center for treatment to his right leg, but he was transferred to Atlanta. 

“He has undergone at least four surgeries as doctors are still working to save the use of his right leg. The majority of his injuries include a dislocated right knee, nerve damage and loss of blood to his right foot," said Tucker.

The law firm has issued a statutory ante litem notice to the school district notifying them of their intent to file suit and requesting any documents and possible surveillance video relating to the incident, according to Tucker.

The boy is expected to be hospitalized for another month and will have to go to a rehab facility before coming home.

We reached out to Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications, for the Muscogee County School District for comment. 

Fuller responded, “The District declines comment on pending or threatened litigation."

Stay with News Leader 9 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly