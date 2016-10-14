Columbus non-profit fights back against mental disorders in children

A Columbus mental health program opened it's doors to the public today to give people a look into the services they offer.

Sky clubhouse is a year round intervention program for the kids who come to New Horizons Behavioral Health.

The Sky Clubhouse wants to put an end to the stigma of mental illnesses and disorders in children.

"Ours in an intervention that will help them learn the social skills they will need to be able to problem solve and do well in school and be successful,"

said Cheryl Hill-program manager at Sky Clubhouse.

The program operates under New Horizons Behavioral Health, and to let everyone know their mission, they held an open house tour for the first time, giving tours to parents, caregivers, and community supporters.

"So they may not fit into the mainstream sometimes they may have trouble kind of caging being able to sit still or focus, so we kind of help them learn those skills," said Hill.

Parents can also benefit from the program.

"They feel like there child is getting what they need from here and the support system for them too. It helps them to understand their medication, learning different skills set and utilize at home," said Hill.

To prepare them for success in all areas of their lives the kids are picked up from school and taken to Sky Clubhouse.

For a few hours, they get support through social and recreational activities, working with case managers, and therapists.

