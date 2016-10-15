UPDATE: Suspect in Lee Rd. 851 shooting dead; teen found inside home unharmed

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The suspect involved in the shooting death of a Lee County woman on Saturday is now dead as police continue to investigate a homicide at a Phenix City home on Lee Road 851 on Saturday.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed that the male suspect, who they believe was involved in the death of a 38-year-old woman, was killed during a nearly four-hour standoff when he pointed a weapon at responding law enforcement agents out of a window. The suspect has not been identified.

Jones said that the suspect was allegedly armed with a number of different weapons. Jones also said that the State Bureau of Investigations and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will take over the investigation since the incident involved a shooting with law enforcement. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The woman, who has not been identified at this time, was shot at her home and later died on Saturday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Jones did not confirm the relationship between the male suspect and the female victim.

Sheriff Jones confirmed that a 15-year-old male was inside of the home with the suspect and was unharmed.

Jones confirmed earlier that a SWAT team and other law enforcement agents responded to a home in the Hickory Bend Subdivision along Lee Road 851 in Phenix City in an attempt to determine if the suspect was inside the home.

Sheriff Jones says this situation began around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday when a 38-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Columbus with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:56 p.m.

According to the Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, it is believed that the woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital by a family member.

The caution tape has been moved farther back from the scene on Lee Road 851. An additional Smiths Station fire unit arrived here moments ago pic.twitter.com/WZ2vjfxGyQ — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) October 16, 2016

The home is in a neighborhood just off of Lee Road 212, and neighbors in the area were evacuated from their homes during the standoff.

This shooting is being investigated as a murder.

BREAKING: Loud explosion heard moments ago at a home here on Lee road 851 pic.twitter.com/5auMtIAxCL — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonE_WTVM) October 16, 2016

No other details are available at this time and the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of all family members. Her body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing by the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the Lee County Coroner’s office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

