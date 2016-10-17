Attorneys: Muscogee Co. student's leg to be amputated after incident involving behavioral specialist

More details are emerging about a legal probe involving a Muscogee County School Student and a behavioral specialist.

The incident happened at the Alternative School on Forrest Road, leaving a 13-year-old boy with severe injuries.



The mother of the teenager says the doctors at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta did all they could to save her son's right leg, but because his injuries were so severe, the leg will be amputated.



They're hoping lawyers from Forrest B. Johnson and Associates can get some answers from the Muscogee County School District as to what happened with the teen and the behavioral specialist, identified as Bryant Mosley.

"We will, in fact, move forward with a lawsuit. That's not a possibility, it's a certainty at this time," said Renee Tucker, attorney for the Thomas family.



According to Tucker, the Thomas family claims a behavioral specialist hired outside of the Muscogee County School District at the AIM alternative school housed at Edgewood Student Services on Forrest Road slammed her son to the floor on his first day at the school.



"And from what we understand Montravious was the only student in the classroom the afternoon of this particular occurrence," said Tucker.



Tucker says there are several witnesses to the Sept. 12 incident. However, they haven't been able to confirm the teacher's name or the exact details, only that the student was stopped from leaving the classroom to call his mother during the incident.



"We understand that he was grabbed and picked up and slammed to the floor. We understand that Montravious attempted to leave the classroom a couple more times indicating he wanted to call his mother, he was picked up and slammed to the floor a couple more times," said Tucker.



Attorneys say the child was airlifted to Egleston Children's hospital in Atlanta from a local hospital and had four surgeries to his leg.



"The boy will definitely lose his leg and we believe that is absolutely inexcusable. Nothing that Montravious could have done would have justified the punishment that he was given," said Forrest Johnson, Forrest B. Johnson, and Associates.



Tucker and Johnson also reached out to the school district three weeks ago for video evidence of the student's activity the day of the incident.



"In our own investigation, we have asked the district to provide copies of the video footage of the classroom and copies of the video footage of his arrival at school that day and showing his movement that day and showing him being transported to the bus by his teacher. We have not received any of that video footage," said Tucker.



We reached out to the school district Monday afternoon. The communications director say they will not comment on pending or threatened litigation, but did issue a statement on Tuesday, saying:

We extend our thoughts and prayers to our student who is undergoing medical treatment and to his family. We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the alleged incident at the AIM Student Services Center to determine all of the facts.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the person who allegedly injured the student was a teacher. A police report obtained by WTVM states that Bryant Mosley was a behavioral specialist hired as an outside contractor and not an employee of the Muscogee County School District.

