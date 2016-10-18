I-185 crash victim's funeral scheduled day before wedding

Ethel W. Kight Elementary School made a Facebook post in memory of Meghann Smith, who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on I-185 on Oct. 15. (Source: Ethel W. Kight Elementary School/Facebook screenshot)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange woman who was killed in a multi-car accident early Sunday was one week away from her wedding, according to her social media posts.

Now, her family has announced her funeral arrangements.

Meghann Smith, 24, of LaGrange, was killed following a three-car accident on Oct. 16. Smith was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. Her mother said she was one week away from getting married.

Her funeral will be held on Friday - the day before she was going to be married.



Accident reports from the Columbus Police Department indicate that alcohol was a contributing factor for two of the drivers involved in the three-car accident Saturday morning around1:30 a.m.

In a post attributed to Smith on her Facebook page, she wrote how excited she was about her wedding in a photo with her fiance following a wedding shower.

"Thank you, everyone, who came and celebrated with us today! We are so blessed to have the best family," Smith wrote on Oct. 15. "Thank you to my Gran-Nanna, Bo-Bo, and Teddi for putting the shower together. Still, can't believe we are almost there! 7 days!! #becomingabelcher."

Her wedding was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Oakhurst Farms in West Point. The venue posted their condolences to their Facebook on Monday, saying:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones of Meghann Smith. We are devastated at the tragic loss of our beautiful Saturday Oakhurst bride. Please join us in prayer for Meghann's parents, her fiancé and all of her family and friends.

Smith's Facebook page says she was an instructional support teacher at Ethel W. Kight Elementary School in LaGrange as well as a pharmacy technician at a Kroger in LaGrange. She was also a graduate of LaGrange College.

The school made a post on their Facebook page on Monday, saying that Smith was "a wonderful educator."

Troup County Schools released a statement on Tuesday, saying:

The school system and the Ethel W. Light family are all saddened by the loss of one of our teachers, Miss Meghann Smith. It was her second year with the school and she was a bright, young lady who touched many students' lives. She was the kind of teacher who was always excited about building relationships with the students and her faculty mates. Meghann made a tremendous impact on those who were learning how to read it had difficulty grasping reading concepts as she was over the Read 180 program for the school. We are going to miss her and our prayers go out to her family during this time.

According to CPD's Sgt. Fred Carnes, there is a suspicion of alcohol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is leading the investigation to determine if alcohol was involved. There is no timetable on an announcement for that.

Carnes says that if tests for the drivers come back positive, they would be charged with DUI along with some possible additional charges.

Carnes also confirms that there were two accidents that occurred. A vehicle headed south on I-185 crossed the medium and struck a vehicle headed northbound. Shortly thereafter, another vehicle headed northbound also struck the additional vehicle headed northbound.

In all, seven people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith's funeral will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Thomaston.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Troup County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1351, LaGrange, GA 30241. Contributions should be earmarked for the new Doggie Park sponsored by the Humane Society. Contributions may also be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 1000 Circle 75 Parkway #45, Atlanta, GA 30339.



