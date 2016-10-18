Thousands vote in first two days of early voting in Muscogee Co.

Long lines at the City Services Center for the first day of early voting on Monday, Oct. 17. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There was a big turnout on the first two days of early voting in Muscogee County.

Polls opened on Monday for advanced voting, and 1,750 ballots were cast, according to the Muscogee County Elections and Registration's Facebook page.

"What an awesome turnout!! It would be great if we can have this total or more every day until November 4th! Their VOTE was their VOICE today! " the post reads.

On Tuesday afternoon, there was another line weaving through the City Services Center in Columbus. It was a 30 minute wait that many braved to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election.



While Monday's early voting reeled in 1,750 Muscogee County residents, there seemed to be just as many eager voters on Tuesday.



"I'm ecstatic, and this one looks like its going to be about the same amount. I'm really glad," said elections administrator Jeanette James.



While there is a lot of interest in the presidential race, election officials say there are a number of local offices up for grabs like the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Superior Court which could be driving up turnout as well.



"They're willing to stand in line and wait until they get a chance to vote, so I think that this election is pretty important," said James.

Polls will be open for advanced voting seven days a week at the City Services Center on Macon Road in Columbus. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; on Saturdays and Sundays, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting ends on Nov. 4. The general Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

When you go to vote make sure you have a photo ID. The deadline to register in Alabama is Monday, Oct. 24.

Also when you vote, show off your pride in your civic duty! 'Post the peach' after you vote and email it to pix@wtvm.com to be featured in our slideshow.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.