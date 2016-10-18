PHOTO: Former President Carter makes stop at Chick-fil-A in Columbus

Our 39th president and Plains, GA native was spotted at Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Road in Columbus on Tuesday. (Source: Chick-fil-A Wynnton Rd.-Macon Rd./Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Former President Jimmy Carter is just like most southerners - he likes to stop at a local Chick-fil-A at lunchtime, despite the crowds.

The 39th President of the United States was all smiles in a photo with the friendly staff at the Chick-fil-A location on Wynnton Road on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

"President Jimmy Carter stopped by for lunch today. Not every day you get a former POTUS stopping in for some delicious Chick-fil-A!" the Facebook post says.

President Carter was holding a cup of coffee and dressed casually. There is no word on if he objects to the new barbecue sauce or was team #BringBackTheSauce.

