Report: Behavioral specialist named in incident that injured Columbus student

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man involved in the incident that caused a severe injury to a Muscogee County Schools student is named in a Columbus Police Department incident report filed the day it occurred.

The report names Bryant Mosley, listed as a behavioral specialist at AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center, located at the Edgewood Student Services Center at 3835 Forrest Road.

[RELATED: Attorneys: Muscogee Co. student's leg to be amputated after incident involving behavioral specialist]

On Sept. 12, 2016, an incident report was filed by CPD Lt. Consuelo Askew, who was off duty working part-time at the school, filed the incident report.

The narrative says:

On September 12, 2016, at around 1350 hours I, Lieutenant Consuelo Askew was working a part time job at the AIM program located at 3538 Forrest Road, when I was called to room 109. Upon arrival at room 109, Mr. Bryant Mosley (behavioral specialist) advised me that he had to physically restrain a student, Montravious Thomas due to behavioral issues.

Attorneys for Thomas's family claim that the man, now identified as Mosley, slammed the student into the floor on his first day of school.

"And from what we understand Montravious was the only student in the classroom the afternoon of this particular occurrence," attorney Renee Tucker said on Monday.

Thomas sustained injuries to his right leg. The injuries have been so severe, his leg is scheduled to be amputated on Tuesday.

Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, stating that Mosley was not an MCSD employee, but an outside contractor.

The full statement says:

We extend our thoughts and prayers to our student who is undergoing medical treatment and to his family. We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the alleged incident at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center to determine all of the facts. The person involved in the alleged incident at AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center is not an employee of the Muscogee County School District. Bryant Mosley was provided by Mentoring and Behavioral Services, a contract service provider, to the Muscogee County School District. Mr. Mosley is not presently providing services to the Muscogee County School District. Mr. Mosley is specifically trained in MindSet curriculum, a system of preventing and managing aggressive behavior, and Georgia restraint requirements. It is our understanding that there were issues concerning the safety of the child and others in the room, which called for the use of restraint per state guidance. Physical restraint is allowed in Georgia public schools and educational programs in those situations in which the student is an immediate danger to himself or others and the student is not responsive to less intensive behavioral interventions including verbal directives or other de-escalation techniques.

To close, Fuller says: "We will continue the thorough review of the incident to determine all of the facts and to make any necessary recommendations because the safety of all students and all employees is [a] priority."

Bryant has not been charged with any crimes related to this incident at this time.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.