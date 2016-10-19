Fuddruckers closing its doors in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A chain restaurant that is known for its hamburgers will be closing its doors in Columbus.

Fuddruckers, located at 5524 Whitesville Rd., announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 30.

The post says:

We want to thank our many faithful customers who have supported us over the last 10 years, with special thanks to the military units that have allowed us the honor of hosting dozens of Hail & Farewell celebrations. We will be closing on October 30th. Don't miss your last opportunity to have The World's Greatest Burger at Fuddruckers.

We've reached out to media relations at Ludy's, Fuddruckers parent company, for an official statement.

