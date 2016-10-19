Mother of Columbus student with amputated leg following alleged altercation wants justice for son

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Lawanda Thomas, the mother of the Columbus teen who was allegedly slammed to the ground multiple times by a behavioral specialist at the school, now wants justice for her son.

Speaking for the first time since her son's severely injured right leg was amputated on Tuesday, Thomas told Atlanta television station WAGA that she learned that Bryant Mosely, the behavioral specialist that allegedly injured her son, allegedly did this to her son once before.

The incident that injured her son, Montravious Thomas, happened on Sept. 12 at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center on Forrest Road. AIM is an alternative school for students from the third to 12th grade.

Lawanda Thomas says her son was devastated about the injury and cried a lot.

The family's attorneys said that instead of rendering Thomas aid, they sent him home on the school bus. His mother said she knew something was wrong when he arrived home.

According to the Columbus Police Department incident report, a CPD officer, who was working their off-duty, said:

On September 12, 2016, at around 1350 hours I, Lieutenant Consuelo Askew was working a part time job at the AIM program located at 3538 Forrest Road, when I was called to room 109. Upon arrival at room 109, Mr. Bryant Mosley (behavioral specialist) advised me that he had to physically restrain a student, Montravious Thomas due to behavioral issues.

Bryant is not a teacher for the Muscogee County School District. He is a behavioral specialist employed by Mentoring and Behavioral Services, a company contracted by the MCSD.

As of Wednesday, Bryant has not been charged with any crimes.

The Muscogee County School District released a statement on Tuesday, stating:

We extend our thoughts and prayers to our student who is undergoing medical treatment and to his family. We are committed to conducting a thorough review of the alleged incident at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center to determine all of the facts. The person involved in the alleged incident at AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center is not an employee of the Muscogee County School District. Bryant Mosley was provided by Mentoring and Behavioral Services, a contract service provider, to the Muscogee County School District. Mr. Mosley is not presently providing services to the Muscogee County School District. Mr. Mosley is specifically trained in MindSet curriculum, a system of preventing and managing aggressive behavior, and Georgia restraint requirements. It is our understanding that there were issues concerning the safety of the child and others in the room, which called for the use of restraint per state guidance. Physical restraint is allowed in Georgia public schools and educational programs in those situations in which the student is an immediate danger to himself or others and the student is not responsive to less intensive behavioral interventions including verbal directives or other de-escalation techniques.

Attorneys for the family said Bryant was presented to Lawanda Thomas as Montravious's teacher, and ultimately, the school district is responsible for his actions.

The attorneys also believe that there is video of the incident that they would like released.

She says after he returned home from school and when she examined his leg and noticed that his knee was dislocated. Thomas had four surgeries before the decision was made to amputate his leg. The amputation happened on Tuesday night at Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.

We've reached out to Mentoring and Behavioral Services, the company that employs Mosely, and have not received a response.

