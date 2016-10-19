GBI seeing increase of infant fatalities

A growing number of infant deaths in Georgia is prompting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to ramp up educational campaigns, as October marks national SIDS, Pregnancy, and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

GBI special agents say they average 150 infant deaths every year, and that number is growing.

Officials calculate that number by grouping the deaths of children up to 12 months old who are otherwise healthy, but die in part by an unsafe sleeping factor.

According to experts, the safest way for your baby to sleep to lower the risk of SIDS and sleep related deaths is on their back, on a firm crib or bassinet with no bedding and fitted sheets.

Georgia averages two to three deaths a week, which has prompted officials to spread a public service announcement video featuring advice from an Atlanta doctor.

"Three babies a day are dying in their crib, because of unhealthy sleeping habits. Babies being put in the wrong position, babies being put in the crib with pillows, putting the pillow under the baby to be used a mattress instead of a mattress," said neonatologist Dr. Gary Freed,.

Officials with the Healthy Families Georgia organization in the Valley meet with about 200 new and local parents each year to go over the precautions they can take with their newborn.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.