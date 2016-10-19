Festival of Praise tour offering ticket savings

A concert featuring several well-known gospel artists will be back in Columbus for the second year in a row.



The Festival of Praise tour featuring Israel Houghton, Hezekiah Walker, the comedian Earthquake and others will be at the Columbus Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 27.



The CEO of Supershop Entertainment says this event will provide good, clean entertainment to the city.



This year they are offering discounted tickets so everyone can enjoy.



"This coming Friday the Greater Columbus Fair will be offering a buy one get one free ticket for the festival of praise," said Tashema Johnson, CEO. "So that will be Friday and Monday, you'll have to go to the Columbus Civic Center box office and you'll be able to get a buy one get one free,"



Tickets range from $25 to $55. Showtime starts at 7 p.m.



The ticket from the concert will also get you into the fair that starts next week.

For more information, check out their website at this link.

