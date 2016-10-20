Pint-sized Supergirl takes school photo in favorite costume

Austin Steinbach says he couldn't say no when his 3-year-old daughter, Kaylieann, dressed herself on school picture day. (Source: Austin Steinbach)

ROCKLIN, CA (WTVM) - A 3-year-old fan of superheroes is the internet's newest hero after her class picture with one of her favorite dolls in her favorite costume.

Austin Steinbach says his 3-year-old daughter, Kaylieann, is a big fan of all superheroes - Batman, The Flash, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Thor - and she has all of the costumes to match. But Kaylieann's favorite superhero is Superman - and she loves wearing her caped costume.

He posted a picture of her on Reddit on Oct. 18. The photo, taken in September, showcased Kaylieann in her school picture dressed as Supergirl and accompanied by her Superman doll. The doll is the most recent portrayal of Superman by British actor Henry Cavill.

"My daughter got to pick what she wore for her school picture," Steinbach wrote in his Reddit post. "Daddy approves."

The photo of the bright-eyed child with her chiseled doll has now gone viral. Steinbach said he let Kaylieann pick her outfit for school and when she came out dressed as the kid from Krypton, he couldn't say no.

Steinbach says that he's very proud of her daughter's loving spirit and says she doesn't let anything stop her from being a superhero to anyone.

"She is 75 percent deaf in each ear so she has to use hearing aides but she doesn't let that stop her," Steinbach said. "She takes pride in dressing up as superheroes because she knows she is a superhero herself. Her dad let her chose her own outfit for picture day and this is what she chose. I am waiting on him to email me back with more information about her."

Steinbach also says that he's probably to blame for Kaylieann's fascination with superheroes - the family has participated in cosplay at different comic book conventions.

