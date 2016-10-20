'Martin' reunion at funeral for actor Tommy Ford

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The cast of the popular '90s FOX sitcom "Martin" reunited at the funeral of their late co-star in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on the show, posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photo she is seen posing with Tisha Martin-Campbell, who played Gina, and Carl Anthony Payne II, who played Cole, after funeral services were held for their co-star Tommy Ford.

Ford died on Oct. 12 after being hospitalized after an aneurysm reportedly ruptured in his abdomen. He was 52 years old.

"Today was not easy..but by the grace of God we all got through it. Words cannot express our gratitude for all of your Prayers, Positive thoughts and Support for us throughout the years. Tommy will be missed but most certainly never forgotten," Arnold wrote.

She also says the show's titular star Martin Lawrence was in attendance at the funeral.

"And PLEASE don't ask 'Where's Martin?'.. he was there, too...just not in this picture. Lol! God bless you all.. #LoveConquersAll #MartinShow," the post concluded.

A photo posted by TICHINA ARNOLD (@tichinaarnold) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:37pm PDT

Lawrence did take to social media on Oct. 12 to remember his former co-star.

Prayers up for my brother @BigTommyFord and his family. pic.twitter.com/yuh0nJvO1f — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) October 12, 2016

"Martin" ran from 1992 to 1997.

