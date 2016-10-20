Attorneys: Witnesses to Columbus student school attack did not a - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Attorneys: Witnesses to Columbus student school attack did not assist child

(Source: Lawanda Thomas) (Source: Lawanda Thomas)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Attorneys for a 13-year-old boy whose leg was amputated after an altercation at a Columbus alternative school said at least three or more adults witnessed the incident and failed to render aid or get medical assistance.

The law firm representing Montravious Thomas' family claim that Bryant Mosley, listed as a behavioral specialist at AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center, slammed him into the floor on his first day of school on Monday, Sept. 12. 

Thomas sustained injuries to his right leg during the incident. His mother says the doctors at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta did all they could to save her son's right leg, but because his injuries were so severe, his leg was amputated below the knee on Wednesday, Oct. 19. 

"We recently obtained the available Columbus Police Department incident report and as our client initially told us, there was an assistant principal in the room by the name of Eddie Powell," stated Attorney Renee Tucker of Forrest B. Johnson and Associates. "There were two witnesses in that incident report identified as Phyllis Fox and Zehra Malone. We don't know the exact relationship with them but we would presume that they do have some affiliation by virtue of employment or an agency with the Muscogee County School District." 

Tucker and Attorney Forrest B. Johnson also said the adults who saw the incident or saw that their client was hurt after being body slammed repeatedly to the floor allegedly by Mosley should be also held responsible.

"There is absolutely no excuse for what happened to this child given the number of adults in that room-- what's even more difficult for me to understand or comprehend is the fact that the child told them he was injured and they did absolutely nothing to help the child," Johnson said.

In addition to Johnson's claims about the adults, the legal case is back to square one now that Thomas has lost his leg following four surgeries.

"We had initially asked for $5 million when his leg was injured but now that his leg has been amputated, that amount will exceed that number," Johnson said. 

The firm is in the process of determining expenses for Thomas' prostheses that he will need, not just for now but for when he grows and psychology counseling along with pain and suffering.

Johnson anticipates a lawsuit being filed in the case in 30 days.

The Muscogee County School District is also conducting its own investigation.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly