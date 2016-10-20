Candlelight vigil held for fallen Columbus police officers

A local police officer killed by a 15-year-old boy in 1994 in the Fountain City was honored Thursday night by the Columbus Police Department and the organization known as CAD, or Columbus Against Drugs.



"We've had a total of 27 officers killed in the line of duty since the late 1800's in Columbus, Muscogee County," says Ricky Boren, Columbus Chief

of Police. "Every year the CAD gets together and honors the fallen officers and that's what you are seeing here tonight."



On Sept. 11, 1994 Ed Osbourne was on routine patrol when he spotted two juveniles. Instead of taking them downtown, he escorted them home.



"When he got close to the residence at Bell Street and Henry Avenue, the 15-year-old pulled a weapon and shot him in the back of the head," says Boren.



Those who attended Thursday's memorial said Officer Osbourne's story is especially heartbreaking because of the circumstances in which he was killed.

They say in light of recent national controversy surrounding police, it's good to remind people of heroes like Officer Osbourne.



"He was trying to be nice to some kids and it turned out bad," says Linda Robinson, President of CAD.



The two juveniles were 13 and 15 at the time of Osbourne's murder. They remain in prison to this day.



