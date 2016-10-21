Additional arrests made in September murder of Chambers Co. man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they've made three more arrests in connection with a September 2016 murder of

On Sept. 5, the Chambers Co Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in 33000 block of U.S. Hwy 431 for a welfare check. When they entered the home, they discovered David Heard dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon their investigation, the sheriff's office arrested Cordamione Cameron, 21, of LaGrange, GA, on Sept. 16. Cameron was arrested and charged with capital murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

On Oct. 20, additional arrests were made in connection with this case:

Tre'shaniq Burley, 22, of LaGrange, GA, has been charged with capital murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Cortney Sims, 26. of Roanoke, AL, has been charged with murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ashley Spidell Murphy, 24, of Wedowee, AL, has been charged with murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart would thank Roanoke Police Dept and LaGrange Police Department for their continued assistance with this case.

