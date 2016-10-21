Additional arrests made in September murder of Chambers Co. man - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Additional arrests made in September murder of Chambers Co. man

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Ashley Murphy. (Source: Roanoke Jail)
Cortney Sims. (Source: Roanoke Jail)
Tra'shaniq La'shay Burley. (Source: Troup County Jail)
Cordamione Decornez Cameron. (Source: Troup County Jail)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they've made three more arrests in connection with a September 2016 murder of 

On Sept. 5, the Chambers Co Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in 33000 block of U.S. Hwy 431 for a welfare check. When they entered the home, they discovered David Heard dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon their investigation, the sheriff's office arrested Cordamione Cameron, 21, of LaGrange, GA, on Sept. 16. Cameron was arrested and charged with capital murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. 

On Oct. 20, additional arrests were made in connection with this case:

  • Tre'shaniq Burley, 22, of LaGrange, GA, has been charged with capital murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary. 
  • Cortney Sims, 26. of Roanoke, AL, has been charged with murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. 
  • Ashley Spidell Murphy, 24, of Wedowee, AL, has been charged with murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. 

 Sheriff Sid Lockhart would thank Roanoke Police Dept and LaGrange Police Department for their continued assistance with this case.

