UPDATE: 1 suspect arrested after hours-long standoff on Hilton Ave.; CPD officer OK

The home on the 3300 block of Hilton Ave. where Officer Joshua McQuien was shot Friday. (Source: JT Fellows/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A five-hour standoff at a Hilton Avenue home that started with a Columbus police officer being shot ends with a suspect in custody on Friday evening.

Officer Joshua McQuien was transported to Midtown Medical Center after being shot in the shoulder and is going to be OK. The bullet did not penetrate the officer's bulletproof vest and he has since been released from the hospital. The officer's identity has not been released at this time.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson released the following statement on the shooting:

There was a police officer shot it appears the bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The bullet did not penetrate the skin [and it] does not appear to be a life-threatening injury. [The family of the CPD officer shot] They are shaken but so thankful their son is doing fine. Given the horrible experience, they are in good spirits and prayerful.

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said during a police briefing that following a burglary call, officers responded to the scene and noticed a scooter, which was stolen from 18th Avenue, behind the home.

The family arrived home to see the scooter and did not enter the house, but called the police. Officers went in to find the person inside the home and shot an officer.

After several hours, they detained the suspect, 34-year-old Daniel Crisp, around 6 p.m. and he is now in custody. Crisp is officially being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He will make his first court appearance in recorder's court Saturday morning at 8.

Crisp was the person in the photo, released earlier by CPD.

Major JD Hawk with CPD says police were called to the scene after a burglar alarm went off inside the home around 2 p.m. The suspect was allegedly breaking into the home.

[PHOTO: CPD releases picture of suspect who shot officer]

SWAT, Columbus Police, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, a law enforcement helicopter and the GBI were immediately on the scene and surrounded the home where the suspect was barricaded. Loud booms, which were flash-bang grenades deployed by SWAT says Mayor Tomlinson, were heard coming from the home as SWAT officers moved into the home shortly before 5 p.m.

Residents who live in this area are asked to stay away from this active scene. Traffic is being diverted from the area at this time to Camille Drive.

As for the schools near Hilton Avenue, Clubview Elementary, and Richards Middle School, the Muscogee County School District said the schools were put on "secure alert" during the incident on Hilton Avenue.

Their statement reads:

Clubview and Richards is on a secured perimeter as a precaution, not lock-down. Children were brought inside the school from the grounds and activities continued inside the school. People can/could still go in and out under secured perimeter. Under a lockdown no one is allowed in or of the building and activities would cease on the inside. That was not the case. We did notify parents of Clubview and Richards. Clubview students were released at their regular time around 2:30 p.m.

The last time an officer was shot in our area was on May 28 when Harris County Sheriff's deputy Jamie White was shot during a traffic stop along I-185.

