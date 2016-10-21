Five Salem brothers donate hair for cancer patients after losing toddler cousin

Bullies, hair tangles, and cancer can all get lost, according to five brothers from Salem, Alabama. On Friday, the boys visited the Pure hair salon to donate the locks they have been growing out for the last two years.

When three-year-old Colton, or Colty as the family called him, passed away from cancer, cousins Coby, Jaiden, Gavin, William, and Gabriel knew they wanted to do something to help other kids fighting the disease.

"I told the boys about it and then I showed them a video of a little girl who didn't have any hair and it really touched their hearts and they wanted to grow their hair out and we've always made it their choice," said their mother Amanda Walters.

That's when the brothers ranging from three to 15-years-old started the long journey of growing out their hair, but it wasn't always easy.

"They did get a lot of ridicule from people and 'why is your hair long, and you look like a girl,' but they wanted to show everybody that little boys can grow their hair out and donate it too," said Walters.

"I thought I looked fabulous but other people didn't think so but forget the haters, be fabulous if you want to," said 15-year-old Coby Dennard.

On Friday, most of the boys were excited to lose their locks, but the family's youngest Gabriel needed a little support from dad, even though he's taken other challenges all on his own.

"If they say something along the lines of princess, or you look so cute, he'll say 'I'm not cute I'm handsome,'" said Walters.

Handsome on the inside as well. The more than a dozen ponytails will now go towards multiple cancer support organizations, making the name calling, and detangling sessions all worth it.

