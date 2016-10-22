Inaugural Way Down Film Festival shines spotlight on Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This weekend the Springer Opera House played host to the first film festival to be held in Columbus.

“We are ready to take our seat at the table.” Explains the festival’s organizer Stacy Cunning. “Georgia has a $7 billion film and television industry, this is our way of saying Columbus is ready.”

Cunningham, who’s feature film “Them That’s Got,” will be filmed in Columbus this year, says the community has a rich culture.

“Columbus has such an artistic and cultural pulse," Cunningham said. "Columbus has the artists."

The festival attracted a large number of entries for its inaugural year, only 47 of the 120 entries were accepted.

“It was very challenging deciding who to award to and who to even allow in the festival” explains Cunningham.

The festival was judged by film celebrities Bo Bartlet, Richard Laney, Susan Traylor, and Georgia native Justin Price. The festival wanted their inaugural year to be about the community, 10 of this year's finalists are from Columbus.



