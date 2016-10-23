2-vehicle accident on Saturday temporarily closes Hwy. 165

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A car accident temporarily closed Hwy. 165 at Stephens Loop in Phenix City late Saturday.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday and temporarily closed Hwy. 165 in both directions. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Midtown Medical in Columbus for treatment and were both alert when transported from the scene.

Machines had to be used to get both drivers from the cars. According to witnesses on the scene, one of the cars only had their fog lights on, swerved and hit another car.

The Mount Olive Fire Department immediately responded to the scene in Phenix City. The road was closed for roughly an hour as crews removed drivers from the scene and cleared the roadway.

There was another accident on Hwy. 165 last night not far from this two-vehicle accident, according to officials on the scene

