President's Own Band visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The President’s Own Marine Corps Band stopped in Columbus on its annual tour on Sunday.



The ensemble, which was started by an Act of Congress in 1798, spends one month each year traveling to different parts of the country.

“This was the idea of our 17th director John Phillips Sousa back in 1891,” explained Lieutenant Colonel Jason Fettig, the band's director. “Educational outreach has become a huge part of our mission. In every city we visit, we try and get out in the schools as well.”



As part of the band’s educational initiative, members will be teaching master classes to students in Columbus Public schools.



“It is just like a dream to be that good with your instrument,” says Northside High School band member Dylan Jankiewicz. “It is just above and beyond anything you could expect to perform yourself and it is just an amazing thing to see and watch.”



The President’s Own Marine Band is the oldest continuously active professional musical organization.



