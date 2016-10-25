General Mills announces Girl Scouts cookies for breakfast

(WTVM) – If you love Girl Scouts cookies then get your bowl ready for the limited edition Girl Scouts cookie cereal.

General Mills posted to Twitter on Monday confirming that the cereal will hit the stores in January.

The limited edition cereal will feature caramel crunch and thin mints.

Yes, it's true! Girl Scouts Cookie cereals will hit U.S. stores in January. We'll share more details soon! pic.twitter.com/sVHprf6bzc — General Mills (@GeneralMills) October 24, 2016

Girl Scouts also announced in August its newest Girl Scouts Cookie flavor – Girls Scout S’mores.

A photo posted by Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) on Aug 10, 2016 at 6:11am PDT

