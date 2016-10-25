General Mills announces Girl Scouts cookies for breakfast - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

General Mills announces Girl Scouts cookies for breakfast

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: General Mills Twitter page) (Source: General Mills Twitter page)

(WTVM) – If you love Girl Scouts cookies then get your bowl ready for the limited edition Girl Scouts cookie cereal.  

General Mills posted to Twitter on Monday confirming that the cereal will hit the stores in January.

The limited edition cereal will feature caramel crunch and thin mints.

Girl Scouts also announced in August its newest Girl Scouts Cookie flavor – Girls Scout S’mores. 

