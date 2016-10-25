UPDATE: I-185 NB lane reopened after deadly car crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says I-185 Northbound has reopened after a two-car accident delayed traffic on Tuesday on I-185 NB between the Buena Vista Road and Macon Road exits.

Emergency crews closed off a section of road as they cleared the scene.

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the call came in at 12:41 p.m. when a blue pickup truck was rear-ended by another vehicle in a high-speed impact.

Shores says three people were taken to the hospital. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says one person died after being transported to Midtown Medical Center following the accident. The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Charlie Sampson, of Buena Vista, GA.

Sampson, who was driving the pickup truck involved in this crash, died of blunt force trauma, Bryan said. His body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

CPD Major J.D. Hawk says the portion of I-185 NB between the Buena Vista Road and Macon Road exits will be closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

Travelers are asked to find alternate routes for travel as traffic is backed and moving at this time.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.